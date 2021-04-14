Transition Sooke calls for slower growth rate

Sooke’s Whiffin Spit in a blaze of glory. (Pete Knight photo) Whiffin Spit in a blaze of glory. Transition Sooke is calling on the municipality to slow its growth. The group came up with a growth scenario proposal for the Official Community Plan (OCP) which looks different to than the survey scenarios that emerged from the district. (Pete Knight photo)

Transition Sooke is calling on the municipality to slow its growth.

The group came up with a growth scenario proposal for the Official Community Plan (OCP) which looks different than the survey scenarios which emerged from the district.

Under the auspices of the Official Community Plan Advisory Committee, “Picture Sooke” is the largest process currently being undertaken in the district. The OCP will guide Sooke through the next 10 years of growth once adopted by council.

The document provides a foundation for direction and decision-making in areas such as community planning and land-use management; growth management; housing; greenhouse gas emissions targets; and social and environmental issues.

Three growth scenarios were released by the district, aiming to spark conversation. Transition Sooke drafted a scenario D.

“The three growth scenarios (A, B, and C) offered by dialog for consideration by the public, rely on a continuing high growth rate,” said Transition Sooke board member Alan Dolan in a news release.

Scenario D is focused on low growth and low carbon, allocating most growth to the town centre.

“It envisions a combination of subsidized, affordable, zero-energy housing, independent and local commercial businesses, and lots of access to the ocean for the community to enjoy. A small amount of growth would be allocated to other parts of the district,” states a news release.

“One of the really exciting outcomes of aggressively addressing climate change in our community, is that many of the things residents say they would like to have in Sooke — small-town feel, natural landscapes, healthy local economy, and access to the waterfront — can be achieved through a low carbon, low growth approach.”

Transition Sooke submitted its strategy to the OCP committee – to be considered at the April 22 meeting.

Coun. Al Beddows said Transition Sooke put out well organized and articulate document.

“But whether their view is the dominant one remains to be seen, we will look at all the information provided to us at the upcoming meeting, and go from there,” said Beddows. A rough draft of the OCP is to be expected following the April 22 meeting.

-With files from Kevin Laird