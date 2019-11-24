Tree work in View Royal will cause traffic delays along Island Highway

Westbound drivers near Wilfert Rd. reduced to one lane on Monday, Nov. 25 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Town of View Royal is warning commuters of a traffic delay on Island Highway due to tree work on Monday, Nov. 25.

The area near Elements Casino and Jenner Chevrolet will go down to one lane for drivers heading westbound from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastbound drivers will not be affected.

Emergency vehicles will receive priority access and will have the highest priority through the affected area. Traffic control will be on-site to help guide pedestrians and cyclists.

View Royal asks that motorists lower their speed and are cautious while driving through the work zone.

