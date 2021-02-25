(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Trees Cannabis to reignite downtown Victoria location as licensed store

The dispensary will reopen its 230 Cook St. location on Saturday

A once-popular downtown cannabis dispensary is set the reignite its operations this weekend — as a legal store — about a year and a half after enforcement measures prompted several of the chain’s shops to shut down.

Trees Cannabis will reopen its 230 Cook St. location on Saturday, this time with a licence from the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

Over two days in mid-2019, members of the Community Safety Unit (CSU), a branch that enforces cannabis laws under the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, shut down two Trees shops in Victoria before the company decided to temporarily close all of its locations and pursue provincial licensing.

READ: Popular unlicensed Victoria cannabis dispensary shut down by province

“It has been a long road to get to where we are today. Trees is deeply rooted on the Island, and we are proud of our history as activists in the legacy cannabis community,” said Alex Robb, general manager of Trees Cannabis, in a news release.

“We are equally proud to return to the community as a licensed store, to bring the renowned quality and service that consumers have come to expect from Trees.”

The release said that as a now LCRB licensed retailer, they’ll sell a “highly curated selection of cannabis products, including a large number of CBD products that we know are very popular in the Cook Street Village community.”

The Vancouver Island cannabis company also announced it’ll be reopening its Oak Bay location, at 1545 Fort St., by the end of March. Trees says it plans to have a total of eight stores open on the Island by August.

READ: Unlicensed cannabis dispensaries now closed in Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

cannabisVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
HMCS Calgary set to stream sailpast along Victoria shoreline
Next story
Man trapped on Manning mountain did nearly everything right to survive: SAR

Just Posted

The construction zone remains for now at Clover Point, but plans for a new pedestrian zone and partially closed traffic loop were approved by Victoria councillors on Thursday. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Victoria council compromises with partial closure of Clover Point

Option preserves parking 14 spots facing ocean, creates more pedestrian space

(Black Press Media file photo)
Trees Cannabis to reignite downtown Victoria location as licensed store

The dispensary will reopen its 230 Cook St. location on Saturday

A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria Thursday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)
Strong winds predicted for Greater Victoria

Environment Canada issues warning for Thursday afternoon

Sergeant Francis Dion with the box containing HMCS Calgary’s new secret mascot costume. (HMCSNCSMCalgary/Facebook)
HMCS Calgary set to stream sailpast along Victoria shoreline

Warship leaves on six-month deployment

Victoria Royals dress for Pink in the Rink as they play the Kelowna Rockets 4–3 in a shootout on Feb. 22, 2020. (James Mackenzie/News Staff)
Victoria Royals netminder Adam Evanoff joins AHL’s Heat on amateur tryout

Evanoff has split his 101 WHL games between Victoria and Moose Jaw

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 10 additional deaths, 395 new COVID-19 cases

The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media File Photo)
POLL: Are you struggling with Greater Victoria’s cost of housing?

While Victoria remains one of the most expensive cities in the country… Continue reading

Captain and Maria, a pair of big and affectionate akbash dogs, must be adopted together because they are so closely bonded. (SPCA image)
Shuswap SPCA seeks forever home for inseparable Akbash dogs

A fundraiser to help medical expenses for Captain and Maria earned over 10 times its goal

The missing camper heard a GSAR helicopter, and ran from his tree well waving his arms. File photo
Man trapped on Manning mountain did nearly everything right to survive: SAR

The winter experienced camper was overwhelmed by snow conditions

Castlegar doctor Megan Taylor contracted COVID-19 in November. This photo was taken before the pandemic. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay doctor shares experience contracting COVID-19

Castlegar doctor shares her COVID experience

Ashley Paxman, 29, is in the ICU after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 97 Feb. 18, 2021. She remains in critical condition. (GoFundMe)
Okanagan woman in ICU with broken bones in face after being struck by car

She remains in serious condition following Feb. 18 incident

The BC SPCA is offering many chances for school-aged kids to learn about animal welfare and other animal topics. Pictured here is Keith, a three-month-old kitten seen on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Chilliwack SPCA. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
From pets to wildlife, BC SPCA offers animal education programs geared to youth

BC SPCA offering virtual spring break camps, workshops and school presentations

Migrant farm workers transplant jalapeno sprouts from trucks into the tilted soil at a farm. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
‘They’re afraid’: Coalition sounds alarm over COVID vaccines for B.C.’s migrant workers

Though health ministry says anyone can get vaccinated, critics say barriers are keeping migrants from their dose

Most Read