Toronto Police say that David Weaver of Nelson will be charged on counts of assault and mischief. (Photo courtesy of Toronto Police Service)

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

A man accused of swimming naked in a shark tank at a Toronto aquarium is set to stand trial in September.

Crown and defence lawyers agreed Friday to trial dates of Sept. 19 and 20 for David Weaver.

Toronto police allege Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018.

WATCH: Naked man jumping into Toronto shark tank a ‘premeditated’ stunt

READ MORE: Nelson man who swam naked with sharks arrested

They allege Weaver then went to the city’s Ripley’s Aquarium two hours later, stripped off his clothes, hopped a barrier and jumped into the shark tank.

Social media videos show a naked man swimming in the water as sharks pass underneath while a security guard tries to coerce him out of the tank.

Weaver faces one count of assault causing bodily harm, mischief under $5,000 and mischief interfering with property.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
South Island measles exposures confirmed

Just Posted

South Island measles exposures confirmed

Two cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, Island Health warns of Royal Jubilee Hospital exposure

Canadian National Mountain Bike Team gears up for Canada Cup at Bear Mountain

National MTB Series Canada Cup part of 2019 Bear Mountain Bike Festival

UVic students fight international tuition hikes and ‘fiscal segregation’

School says it provides ‘wide range of financial supports’ for international students

10th annual Victorious Voices Festival coming to Victoria

The spoken word championships allows students from across Vancouver Island to compete

The most ticketed parking spot in Victoria is…

The top 10 most ticketed parking spots in 2018 were all in the downtown core

VIDEO: 442 Squadron rescue operation at Long Beach, Tofino

Military unit rescues four people stranded on Lovekin Rock

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

UPDATED: Police watchdog on scene after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in B.C.

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

B.C. legal aid lawyers get $7.9 million after vote to strike

Legal aid lawyers voted overwhelmingly to start withdrawing their services in April over lack of funds

Spring has sprung: Lillooet, B.C., hottest spot in Canada as sunshine continues

Burns Lake, Yoho National Park both break temperature records

Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City

The Vatican’s ambassadors have figured in some of the most scandalous cases of sex abuse in recent years

Hughes Clues: Canucks rookie offers glimpse of future in 3-2 win over Kings

Defenceman shines as Vancouver beats L.A. in shootout

Electric floatplanes will change the business of flying across the strait

Harbour Air Seaplanes first in the world to attempt converting fleet to zero-emissions aircraft

Most Read