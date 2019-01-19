Eight-year-old Linden Baglo was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Sun. Jan. 6. (GoFundMe/Linden Baglo, gone too soon and tragic)

Truck convoy to honour Vancouver Island boy who died after being struck by vehicle while cycling

About 50 to 60 trucks expected from Victoria to Nanaimo

Truck drivers from Victoria to Nanaimo will form a convoy Sunday to honour eight-year-old Linden Baglo, who died two weeks ago after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.

Pete Fry, one of the organizers of the convoy, said Baglo’s stepfather is a truck driver himself.

A conversation with a fellow truck driver who wondered if they would gather to honour Baglo, inspired Fry to help organize the event.

“I just took that, jumped on it and said challenge accepted,” Fry said. “I messaged [his stepfather] and said you let me know the time and place of the service and I’ll make sure trucks are there.”

READ MORE: UPDATED: Boy on Vancouver Island dies after being hit by truck while cycling

About 50 to 60 trucks are expected to participate in the convoy, which will meet at the Duke Point overpass at 11:45 a.m. and make its way down the highway to circle around the Vancouver Island Conference Centre where Baglo’s service is being held.

He said a dozen or more trucks will be heading to Nanaimo from Victoria and will be collecting more on their way up the Island.

“It’s nice to see the truckers, the brothers and sisters are sticking together and getting together,” Fry said.

RELATED: Pedestrian hit by car Sunday in North Saanich dies of his injuries

On Sun. Jan. 6, Baglo was struck by a pickup truck when he rode his bicycle out of a driveway in the 1000-block of Nelson Street in Nanaimo. Baglo was wearing a helmet, according to officers.

Alcohol, speed and drugs are not believed to be contributing factors.

Baglo was a student of School District 68 and RCMP school liaison officers along with grief counsellors were in place to assist students and staff affected by the incident.

Nanaimo RCMP Victim Services also attended the scene to assist the family and those involved.

– With files from Nanaimo News Staff

