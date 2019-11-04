Truck is reported to have crashed into Buttle Lake near Lupin Falls. Google map

Truck crashes into Buttle Lake west of Campbell River

A commercial truck drove off the highway and into Buttle Lake this morning.

Campbell River RCMP are investigating an incident in which a heavy commercial vehicle left Westmin Road around 11 a.m. and ended up in Buttle Lake. The incident reportedly occurred near Lupin Falls and the condition of the driver is not known at this time.

The Westmin Road follows the east bank of Buttle Lake before looping around the bottom to terminate at the Myra Falls mine site. In many places it has a steep drop off to the surface of the lake.

Police and other emergency vehicles are in the area and the public is asked to exercise caution on Westmin Road to avoid hindering emergency services efforts.

Campbell River RCMP says no further information is being released at this time.

