A truck stopped on McKenzie Avenue near Burnside Road after it appears the load shifted. (Black Press Media photo)

Truck stops short, hampers traffic on busy Saanich corridor

Commercial vehicle stopped southbound on McKenzie Avenue near Burnside

Traffic could get busy on McKenzie Avenue near Burnside Road West after a truck ground to a halt in the southbound lane midday Tuesday.

Drivers reported the truck stopped on Nov. 8 with a beam from its load driven right through to the front dashboard.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Snowy night ends in crashes and closures but Greater Victoria schools are open

 

Saanich

