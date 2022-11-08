Truck stops short, hampers traffic on busy Saanich corridor

A truck stopped on McKenzie Avenue near Burnside Road after it appears the load shifted. (Black Press Media photo)

Traffic could get busy on McKenzie Avenue near Burnside Road West after a truck ground to a halt in the southbound lane midday Tuesday.

Drivers reported the truck stopped on Nov. 8 with a beam from its load driven right through to the front dashboard.

TRAFFIC ALERT: There is a traffic incident at the intersection of McKenzie Ave and Burnside are W. Westbound traffic along McKenzie Ave is affected. Please expect delays. We are working to clear the incident as quickly as possible. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/4A1r10Lfts — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) November 8, 2022

More to come.

