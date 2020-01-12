Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a memorial for the victims of the Ukrainian plane disaster in Iran this past week in Edmonton, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Trudeau says meetings with families of Iran plane crash victims gut-wrenching

All 176 people on board, many of them Canadians, were killed

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it’s been “gut-wrenching” to listen to stories from the families of 57 Canadians who perished in the downing of a Ukrainian jetliner in Iran last week.

Speaking at a memorial for 13 victims in Edmonton, Trudeau says he’s learned about who they were, what they loved doing and what their hopes were for the future.

He says many came to Canada in search of new opportunities for their families, but those families are now consumed by grief and outrage.

While the tragedy has hit the Iranian-Canadian community hard, Trudeau says it’s a Canadian tragedy and all Canadians are in mourning.

The aircraft was shot down accidentally by an Iranian missile moments after taking off from Tehran airport Wednesday; all 176 on board were killed, including 138 who were headed for Canada.

Iran has admitted the plane was mistaken for a hostile target amid soaring tensions with the United States.

READ MORE: Prime Minister Trudeau to attend Edmonton memorial service for crash victims

READ MORE: ‘Full of smiles’: Friend mourns Iran plane crash victim who wanted to build a life in Canada

READ MORE: Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian plane by mistake, killing 176 aboard

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horse killed, rider injured struck by train during Kamloops snowstorm
Next story
Dog-grooming shop plans to relocate following roof collapse at Colwood Corners

Just Posted

Dog-grooming shop plans to relocate following roof collapse at Colwood Corners

Kathy’s Mutt Cuts hopes to re-open near Six Mile Pub by Feb. 1

Digital payment options on horizon for BC Transit in Greater Victoria, timeline unclear

BC Transit is ‘taking the time to get it right,’ says a spokesperson

New Saanich tree protection rules take effect in February

Council committed to being ‘environmental leaders and urban forest stewards,’ says Saanich mayor

Oak Bay Barbs flyhalf back from U18 international tour

Flyhalf on track with Rugby Canada U18 program

Vancouver Island’s Anglican bishop retires this spring

Logan McMenamie known for focus on reconciliation, approval of same-sex marriage

Trudeau says meetings with families of Iran plane crash victims gut-wrenching

All 176 people on board, many of them Canadians, were killed

Horse killed, rider injured struck by train during Kamloops snowstorm

Horse and rider were riding near Kamloops during snowstorm

Timbits cereal a novelty, but may dilute Tim Hortons brand, experts say

The expansion into the cereal aisle seeks to introduce sugar-loving tots to the Tim Hortons brand

B.C. VIEWS: Finding hope for B.C.’s salmon

Is enough being done to save the iconic species?

B.C. human rights commissioner asks Canadian government to halt Coastal GasLink

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said he welcomed the pronouncement

Elections Canada says Wexit Canada is eligible to run candidates federally

A Wexit Canada Facebook post says it plans to nominate 104 candidates

UBC grad and sister killed in Iran plane crash had bright futures ahead, close friend says

Asadi-Lari siblings Mohammad Hussein and Zeynab were two of 57 Canadians aboard downed Flight PS752

Union blasts local government for getting involved in strike, Port McNeill mayor fires back

Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom responded via a five minute long Facebook video.

Boeser nets a pair to lift Canucks past Sabres 6-3

Vancouver breaks two-game losing skid

Most Read