Trudeau to stop in Victoria on eve of election day

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau will be in Victoria Sunday night. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray)

Justin Trudeau will complete a brief and fast-paced B.C. visit in Victoria Sunday night.

The Liberal party leader will meet with supporters and deliver remarks alongside a number of Liberal party candidates at the Bard & Banker Public House at 7 p.m.

READ ALSO: ELECTION 2019: Federal leaders hit final 24 hours of campaign

READ ALSO: Trudeau promises added incentives for first-time home buyers in Greater Victoria

Trudeau started Sunday in West Vancouver before heading to Port Moody, Surrey and Vancouver. Victoria is his final stop Sunday before Canadians head to the polls Monday morning.

The Liberal leader was in Greater Victoria in September to tell constituents about the First-Time Home Buyers Incentive program, which provides Canadians up to 10 per cent off the purchase of their first home. Trudeau has campaigned for voters to “choose forward” with a Liberal vote, pushing ahead on the party’s work over the last four years.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.