Liberal leader Justin Trudeau will be in Victoria Sunday night. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray)

Trudeau to stop in Victoria on eve of election day

Liberal leader to make remarks at Bard and Banker

Justin Trudeau will complete a brief and fast-paced B.C. visit in Victoria Sunday night.

The Liberal party leader will meet with supporters and deliver remarks alongside a number of Liberal party candidates at the Bard & Banker Public House at 7 p.m.

READ ALSO: ELECTION 2019: Federal leaders hit final 24 hours of campaign

READ ALSO: Trudeau promises added incentives for first-time home buyers in Greater Victoria

Trudeau started Sunday in West Vancouver before heading to Port Moody, Surrey and Vancouver. Victoria is his final stop Sunday before Canadians head to the polls Monday morning.

The Liberal leader was in Greater Victoria in September to tell constituents about the First-Time Home Buyers Incentive program, which provides Canadians up to 10 per cent off the purchase of their first home. Trudeau has campaigned for voters to “choose forward” with a Liberal vote, pushing ahead on the party’s work over the last four years.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Just Posted

Trudeau to stop in Victoria on eve of election day

Liberal leader to make remarks at Bard and Banker

WorkBC Westshore hosts free ‘lunch and learn’ workshop for small businesses

The event takes place on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Five Halloween activities for adults to celebrate the spooky season

Halloween isn’t just for little ghouls in Greater Victoria

Island’s first international burlesque festival coming to Victoria

Performers showcased from around the world

Central Saanich changes incentives for housing developments

Changes shift incentives for some developments from development cost charges to building permit fees

VIDEO: Explosion, fire sends woman running from Saanich home

Heavy smoke in the area, crews on scene

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Thunberg has turned her protest against climate change into a global movement

A day before the election, poll shows Conservatives slightly ahead in popular vote: Ipsos

Voters can cast their ballot on Oct. 21

Canucks hang on for 3-2 win over Rangers in New York

Vancouver scores three times in first period

More beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

The food safety watchdog has been investigating possible E. coli 0157:H7

B.C. VIEWS: How to get the best deal on your ICBC car insurance

ICBC slowly being dragged into the 21st century

Pot legalization has gone ‘well’, but ‘yellow flags’ on vaping: task force chair

Canada legalized cannabis for non-medical use on Oct. 17, 2018,

ELECTION 2019: Federal leaders hit final 24 hours of campaign

Many leaders remain in B.C. for the final hours of the campaign

Jack’s Devils beat Quinn’s Canucks 1-0 in NHL brother battle

New Jersey youngster scores first career goal against Vancouver

Most Read