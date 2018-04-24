President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sat Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Trump: ‘Our hearts are with the grieving families in Canada’

U.S. President Donald Trump is offering his condolences to Canadians

U.S. President Donald Trump is offering his condolences to Canadians following Monday’s deadly van attack on pedestrians in Toronto.

He made the remarks amid the pomp of a White House ceremony Tuesday as he welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron for a state visit, the first of the Trump presidency.

Trump began the affair by offering his hopes for a speedy recovery for George H.W. Bush, the former president who now hospitalized with an infection following the death of his wife Barbara.

He then mentioned the attack in Toronto, where 10 people were killed and 15 others injured when a rental van mounted the sidewalk and plowed through a crowd of passersby.

”I also want to express our deepest sympathies to the Canadian people following the horrendous tragedy in Toronto that claimed so many innocent lives,” Trump said.

”Our hearts are with the grieving families in Canada.”

The attack drew extensive international attention, its images on the front pages of foreign newspapers and cable outlets, some of which offered live broadcasts of the aftermath.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., was apprehended by police without incident not long after the attack. He is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

The Canadian Press

