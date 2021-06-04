Tsawout First Nation takes to Pat Bay Highway overpass to depict loss of 215 children

Tsawout First Nation gathers over the Pat Bay Highway at Mount Newton X Road to honour the 215 children whose remains were found in Kamloops. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

After a week of remembrance, sharing and healing gatherings at Tsawout First Nation, a group has taken to the Pat Bay Highway in a display depicting a terrible loss.

“Elders, singers and drummers will honour and ‘challenge the silence’ of the 215 children who passed without recognition or family and community grieving,” the nation said in a release. “There is no intention to disrupt traffic in appreciation of the tremendous support and understanding our friends in the non-Indigenous neighbouring communities have shown.”

Members and supporters will adorn the pedestrian overpass near Mt. Newton Cross Road until approximately 1 p.m. Friday.

