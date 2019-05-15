Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing, 100 per cent full

The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing is 100 per cent full as of 6:30 a.m. and the 9 a.m. sailing is 89 per cent full. (File Photo Black Press Media)

The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing is 100 per cent full as of 6:30 a.m. and the 9 a.m. sailing is 89 per cent full.

The Swarts Bay to Tsawwassen 7 a.m. sailing is 100 per cent full and the 9 a.m. sailing is 78 per cent full.

The Duke Point to Tsawwassen 7:45 a.m. sailing is 51 per cent full and the 10:15 a.m. is 37 per cent full.

The Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay 8:25 sailing is 31 per cent full and the 10:40 a.m. sailing is 34 per cent full.