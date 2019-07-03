One woman was taken to hospital after crashing into a tree in Langford. (Google Maps)

Tuesday evening crash in Langford likely caused by a medical emergency

The driver was revived on scene, sustaining serious injuries after crashing into a tree

A woman in her 60s was taken to hospital in serious condition Tuesday evening after crashing her vehicle into a tree on Westwind Drive, near Atkins Avenue in Langford.

Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer, said the driver was believed to be having a medical emergency at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries.

RELATED: Woman extricated from vehicle after driving into tree in Langford

Langford Fire Rescue, West Shore RCMP and BC Ambulance responded just after 7 p.m. to reports that a vehicle had been driven into a large tree.

The tree fell onto the vehicle, complicating first responders’ extraction of the driver, and then onto the road blocking one lane of traffic.

READ ALSO: Sooke car crash crumples cruiser

Capt. Paul Obersteller with Langford Fire Rescue said once the driver was removed from the vehicle they began CPR and revived the woman on scene, who was then taken to hospital. Her condition at this time remains unclear.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian arrested after stolen backhoe smashes home, starts fire

Just Posted

Police uniforms banned from Victoria Pride Parade

Following in footsteps of Vancouver, police can participate – but without uniforms

Tuesday evening crash in Langford likely caused by a medical emergency

The driver was revived on scene, sustaining serious injuries after crashing into a tree

Victoria jumps on board with an Island-wide business licence initiative

Up to 24 municipalities may join the Inter-Community Business Licence program

Serena Ryder makes the most of her outdoor opportunities in Central Saanich

Butchart Gardens concert July 25 one of three outdoor shows she’ll play in Western Canada

Life ain’t a drag for RuPaul stars

Victoria to play host to two of Drag Race reality show’s biggest personalities

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

POLL: Should there be more enforcement of helmet laws for cyclists?

You see them everywhere: cyclists riding across Greater Victoria’s streets and trails,… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Controversial anti-abortion film ‘Unplanned’ to hit more than 24 Canadian theatres

More than 24 cinemas across the country are due to screen ‘Unplanned’ for a week starting July 12

‘Just in fun’: Alberta bar owner doesn’t regret stringing up Trudeau pinata

Rob Newell admits he wished he didn’t secure the rope around Trudeau’s neck

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

Gangster Jarrod Bacon denied parole after prison conflict

Bacon was a ‘negative leader’ in April prison conflict, according to parole board

Vancouver Island breeder surrenders pugs, French bulldogs to SPCA

21 dogs surrendered, suffering from medical issues

Winners crowned in 2019 Miss BC competition

The province-wide competition brings contestants to Fort Langley for 14 years in a row

Most Read