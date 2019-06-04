Tuesday sees sunny skies, 19 C

Tuesday is expected to be mainly sunny with a high of 19 C and an overnight low of 12 C.
Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 16 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 9 C.
Thursday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17 C with an overnight low of 8 C.
Friday will see clouds with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 16 C. Cloud coverage will continue throughout the night with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 10 C.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.