Two 16-year-olds charged in Surrey shooting targeting

Simranjeet Singh, a reported associate of Nijjar, had his home sprayed with bullets Feb. 1

Two 16-year-olds have now been charged in connection to a shots-fired incident in South Surrey earlier this month that reportedly targeted a Sikh activist.

In the early hours of Feb. 1, a report of shots fired in the 2800-block of 154 Street in Surrey was called in to police around 1:20 a.m. The Sunnyside residence is home to Simranjeet Singh, a man who the BC Gurdwaras Council connected to Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the temple president gunned down in Surrey in June 2023.

“Activist Simranjeet Singh saw his home sprayed with bullets in an incident on (Feb. 1) in Surrey believed to be linked to his advocacy and community role for Khalistan (free Sikh homeland movement) and India’s ongoing targeting of Canadian Sikhs,” a Sikh Press Association news release issued Feb. 2 states.

No injuries were reported from the incident, but it has left many in the Sikh community of B.C. feeling unsafe, according to the council.

“There was speculation circulating that this was connected to foreign interference. Investigators have not established any links to foreign interference in relation to this matter,” a release from Surrey RCMP from Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha on Tuesday (Feb. 20) said.

Following the incident, the investigation led to a search warrant in a home located in the 7700-block of 140 Street. Firearms and several electronic devices were seized by police during the search, the release states.

After being arrested on Monday, Feb. 12, the two 16-year-olds have now been charged by the BC Prosecution Services for discharging a firearm into a place and possessing a loaded prohibited firearm.

The two youths are in custody awaiting their next court appearance.