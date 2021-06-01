Two arrested after concrete pillar struck with stolen car at Saanich’s Uptown

Pair later abandoned vehicle, were arrested on foot; vehicle stolen from Langford

Saanich police arrested two people Tuesday morning after the suspects reportedly hit a concrete pillar at the Uptown Shopping Centre in car believed to be stolen.

A witness saw the vehicle hit the pillar around 8:30 a.m. on June 1, then watched as the four-door Buick sedan kept driving. The suspects eventually walked away from the vehicle, which was reported stolen in Langford around 2 a.m. that morning.

Officers arrived at the centre and took a detailed description of both suspects from the witness. A bike-unit officer spotted the suspects walking on the Galloping Goose Trail and one was arrested on the trail. The other was arrested after crossing the Trans Canada Highway, where police said another officer was waiting on the other side.

Saanich police are recommending charges including possession of stolen property and breach of release conditions for both suspects. Police said the K-9 unit helped locate evidence related to the incident.

