B.C. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke. (bcombudsperson.ca)

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

The B.C. ombudsperson’s annual report says two government ministries generated more work for his office than any other.

Jay Chalke’s report says his staff handled more than 1,200 complaints or inquiries last year about the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction and the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

Chalke says in a news release that he hopes the needs of people involved with those ministries will be met fairly and reasonably, given their acute situations.

Unfortunately, he says, his office continues to see too many occasions where that it is not the case.

Chalke says intervention from his office remedied unfair treatment of vulnerable people, where benefits or services were denied.

READ ALSO: Disturbing complaints about RCMP cells lead to call for oversight

The office has oversight over more than 1,000 public sector organizations in B.C., and received 7,097 complaints and inquiries for the 2018 – 2019 year.

The Canadian Press

