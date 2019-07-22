Two brands of ice cream sandwiches recalled due to presence of metal

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall on Iceberg and Originale Augustin brands

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Iceberg and Originale Augustin brand mega ice cream sandwiches (File contributed/CFIA)

Anyone relying on cool treats to combat summer heat may want to check their freezers; the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled two brands of ice cream sandwiches.

Both the Iceberg brand and Originale Augustin brand vanilla mega sandwiches are recalled due to the possible presence of fine metal particles within the product. People are advised to not eat these products.

The Iceberg brand (size 8 x 190 ml) lot affected has a best before date of May 29, 2021, while the Originale Augustin (size 30 x 190 ml) has best before dates ranging from May 14, 2020 to June 26, 2020.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Iceberg and Originale Augustin brand mega ice cream sandwiches (File contributed/ CFIA)

Anyone with these products can return them to the store where they were purchased.

So far, no reports of illness have been put forward in relation to this recall.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

 

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Iceberg and Originale Augustin brand mega ice cream sandwiches (File contributed/CFIA)

Previous story
Sexual assaults, extortion on the rise even as crime rates stay low: Stats Canada

Just Posted

Studies for E&N corridor still on track after BC Transit investments

Recent investment in bus fleet expansion doesn’t slow studies into alternative transportation routes

Two brands of ice cream sandwiches recalled due to presence of metal

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall on Iceberg and Originale Augustin brands

Single parent resource centre continues operations in partially-condemned building

Victoria’s 1Up Single Parent Resource Centre moves back into heritage home

Police seek missing man, 37-year-old Trevor Smith

He was last seen on July 15

Townhouses on the rise in popularity in Greater Victoria

A report finds 152 townhouse units in the construction pipeline and coming onto market in 2020.

WATCH: Residents flock to 32nd annual Moss Street paint-in

More than 190 artists took over Moss Street for Saturday event

Sexual assaults, extortion on the rise even as crime rates stay low: Stats Canada

Rates of police-reported sexual assault rose for the fourth year in a row

Vancouver Island teens missing after vehicle found ablaze near Dease Lake, BC

RCMP say a body discovered nearby not one of the missing teens

Police watchdog investigating person’s death after being detained by B.C. RCMP

Hospital staff said the person died early Saturday

A year later, ceremony commemorates victims of the Danforth shooting

It’s the one-year anniversary of when a man opened fire along the bustling street before shooting and killing himself

Japanese Canadians call on B.C. to go beyond mere apology for historic racism

The federal government apologized in 1988 for its racism against ‘enemy aliens’

B.C. VIEWS: NDP pushes ahead with Crown forest redistribution

This isn’t the time for a radical Indigenous rights agenda

Two dead in two-vehicle crash between Revelstoke and Golden

RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash

Ottawa fights planned class action against RCMP for bullying, intimidation

The current case is more general, applying to employees, including men, who worked for the RCMP

Most Read