Two drivers clocked doing twice the posted speed limit on rural Saanich road

Saanich police caught two drivers doing more than double the posted speed limit on Willis Point Road on May 13. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)

Two drivers were caught doing double the posted speed limit on a rural Saanich road Wednesday night.

On May 13, police caught the speeders driving 122 km/h and 124 m/h respectively on Willis Point Road where the speed limit is 60 km/h, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

He added that the speeders were “caught in succession” and presumed to be travelling together.

Willis Point Road “has always been an issue” because it’s an open stretch and drivers often treat it as a racetrack, Anastasiades explained. He pointed out that most Saanich speeders are caught in rural areas like Willis Point Road, highway corridors and construction zones.

Both drivers had their vehicles impounded due to their excessive speeding – travelling at more than 40 km/h over the posted limit – losing access to their vehicles over the long weekend, Anastasiades said.

Aside from a seven-day vehicle impound, drivers stopped for excessive speeding receive tickets ranging from $368 to $483, three penalty points on their licence and fees for towing and storage at the impound lot, he explained.

Anastasiades pointed out that Saanich police have noted a spike in speeding since March and have been cracking down. Police departments across B.C. have teamed up with ICBC for a High-Risk Driving Campaign focused on speeding during the month of May.

