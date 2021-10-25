Island Health has reported a new COVID-19 exposure at Lakewood Elementary in Langford. (Google Streetview)

Two Greater Victoria schools hit by new COVID-19 exposures

Craigflower Elementary and Lakewood Elementary affected

Island Health added two new Greater Victoria schools to its COVID-19 exposures list over the weekend.

Students and staff at Craigflower Elementary in Saanich may have been exposed to the virus on Oct. 13, while those at Lakewood Elementary in Langford were at risk on Oct. 18.

As of Oct. 25, 11 Greater Victoria schools are dealing with exposures and none are dealing with clusters. A previous cluster at George Jay Elementary has been downgraded to an exposure, with potential dates of transmission on Oct. 13, 14 and 15.

Exposures are when single cases of COVID-19 are confirmed and transmission may have occurred before the affected person self-isolated. Clusters, meanwhile, are when two or more cases of COVID-19 are confirmed within 14 days of each other, with evidence transmission occurred between the two.

Students and staff who are the most at risk of having been exposed to the virus will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate. Everyone is asked to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they appear.

