Two kayakers rescued after falling into the water off Metchosin

Search and Rescue warns residents to check the forecast before heading out

Two kayakers are safe after falling into the water off the shores of Metchosin.

Dylan Carter, Maritime Search and Rescue officer, said concerned citizens who were watching from shore saw that two kayaks had overturned, one kayaker was in the water and appeared to be struggling.

One kayaker fell into the water first, which seemingly caused a chain reaction after the kayaker still in his kayak tried to help the other get back into the overturned kayak.

Carter said a call was made from a person on the shore to the Coast Guard just after 6 p.m. who were dispatched along with a U.S. helicopter from Port Angeles. The Coast Guard arrived at 6:38 p.m. and the two were recovered from the water by 6:50 p.m., just before the helicopter arrived on the scene.

Both of the kayakers were looked over by the Coast Guard and they appeared to be in good physical condition and were taken to an ambulance to be assessed.

Carter said the southwest winds were about 20 knots, roughly 40 kilometers per hour.

He noted residents should check the weather before they go out on the water and consider their limitations. People should also let someone know where they’re going and when they’re planning to come back and bring some way of signalling for help, such as a cell phone, flare, or radio.

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com