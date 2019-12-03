Two men arrested, drugs and weapons seized after Parksville drug bust

Oceanside RCMP arrested two men and seized drugs, cash and weapons after a drug bust Nov. 27 in Parksville.

Police reported that officers obtained judicial authorization to enter a home near Wembley Mall in relation to alleged drug dealing. Upon attendance, there were two suspects with ties to the home who were arrested.

According to police, a search of the property revealed saleable quantities of illicit drugs, a significant amount of cash, a firearm, weapons and items consistent with the packaging, distribution and sale of illicit drugs.

READ MORE: Woman arrested in Qualicum Beach after police report ‘drunken crime spree’

One man, 29-year-old Ryan Walter O’Melia was released on recognizance and another, 29-year-old Kyle Andrew Thomsen was held in custody and will make his next appearance on Dec. 10.

“We thankfully received credible information from several members of the community willing to come forward and give evidence about this drug house. This information was crucial in our efforts to obtain a search warrant,” said Oceanside RCMP Staff Sgt. Marc Pelletier.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter