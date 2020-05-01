Two men arrested for break-and-enter at Canadian Tire Auto Service Center

Saanich police arrest two men for a break-and-enter at the Canadian Tire Auto Service Centre on Cedar Hill Road. (Google Maps screenshot)

Two men, 53 and 22, were arrested in Saanich on Friday morning after riding near the store police believe they’d just robbed on bikes.

Saanich police were called to the Canadian Tire Auto Service Centre on Cedar Hill Road just after 5:30 a.m. on May 1. The store’s alarms had been triggered during a break-and-enter, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

Officers watched security footage which showed two men break in and steal tools and electronics before fleeing.

An officer took down the men’s descriptions and stopped nearby to write up a report on the incident. While doing so, he spotted two men – who he immediately identified as the suspects – riding down Shelbourne Street on bikes. He stopped and arrested them both for break-and-enter.

“A keen eye and a little luck on being in the right place at the right time certainly helped in this case,” Anastasiades said. He added that the stolen goods were found in one of the men’s backpacks and returned to the store.

He said both men were known to police for various property crime offences. They were charged for break-and-enter and released with several conditions and a court date.

