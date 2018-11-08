Currently, there is a two ferry wait on the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route with the 5 p.m. and the 7 p.m. ferries full. (BC Ferries photo)

Two sailing wait for Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen ferry

5 p.m. and 7 p.m. ferries full, 9 p.m. almost full

Those trying to get off Vancouver Island Thursday evening on the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen ferry route have a two-sailing wait ahead, according to the current conditions noted on BC Ferries’ website.

Currently, the 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. ferries are full, and the 9 p.m. is almost at capacity.

RELATED: BC Ferries not as full as reported due to ability to book consecutive sailings

BC Ferries predicted the conditions in their traffic forecast for Remembrance Day weekend, labelling these times “very busy.”

RELATED: Debit now accepted onboard BC Ferries

The website also said, “While the information presented on our Current Conditions pages reflects vehicle traffic, it is also a good indicator of overall passenger loads. Customers without vehicles are encouraged to consider this information as they plan their travels with BC Ferries.”

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Suspect in Alberta explosions ID’d as 21-year-old man

Just Posted

Victoria council asked to ban horse-drawn carriages

Victoria Horse Alliance to present BC SPCA recommendations to council on Nov. 8

Two sailing wait for Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen ferry

5 p.m. and 7 p.m. ferries full, 9 p.m. almost full

Esquimalt residents report suspicious attempts to enter homes

‘These cases are crimes of opportunity and historically under-reported’: VicPD

Veterinarian warns dog owners of leptospirosis in Greater Victoria

Bacteria can be life-threatening

‘It’s not us,’ local karate club caught in pot shop mix-up

Kenzen Karate name mistaken for account linked to Victoria pot shop

Diwali Festival celebrated in B.C. Legislature for first time

‘Festival of lights’ celebrates triumph of light over dark, good over evil

POLL: Do you understand the options of Proportional Representation?

Whether you vote for or against, do you understand the options?

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Suspect in Alberta explosions ID’d as 21-year-old man

Kane Kosolowsky died of gunshot wounds after being found in the parkade east of Edmonton, police said

Reformed right-wing extremist from England loses battle to stay in Canada

B.C. man says his hate dissolved 16 years ago but his 1990s beliefs may have caught up to him

Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley living in Vancouver

Hopley was convicted in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Sparwood boy

Good-looking servers influence how food tastes – for better and worse: B.C. study

Men were more likely to be influenced by an attractive server, new research says

Lakehill soccer families come out for KidSport

Club raised funds through donations to drop in soccer summer camp

B.C. union celebrates end of senior care ’contract flipping’

Adrian Dix says stability is key to increasing care standards

Most Read