Two Victoria General Hospital operating rooms flooded on Wednesday

A foreign object in the pipes may be to blame, says Island Health spokesperson

Following some plumbing issues, two operating rooms at Victoria General Hospital (VGH) were flooded with sewage just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The rooms were empty at the time.

Four scheduled surgeries were put on hold for two hours as the rooms needed to be investigated and fully sanitized, explained Island Health spokesperson Cheryl Bloxham. Two of the surgeries were completed later in the day and the others have been rescheduled. The rooms reopened on Thursday morning.

“First and foremost, we apologize to the patients who were affected by this incident and thank them for their understanding,” said Bloxham. “We appreciate how quickly our staff responded and the steps taken to mitigate the impact to patients.”

READ ALSO: Victoria General Hospital reopens operating rooms ahead of schedule after flood damage

Bloxham noted that staff suspect the issues were caused by a blockage in the pipes. A foreign object may be to blame, but the blockage was flushed out by the time the pipes were investigated and it’s unclear where the foreign object could have come from, she said.

The hospital’s eight other operating rooms were unaffected.

In July 2018, VGH experienced a similar flood but the damage was more extensive. Four delivery rooms and four operating rooms were affected by a flood caused by a broken valve in a water pipe. Repairs took several days and some surgeries were moved to the Royal Jubilee Hospital.

At the time, VGH Director of Clinical Operation Mark Blanford pointed out that while the hospital has a diligent maintenance program, the building is over 35 years old.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls

Just Posted

Police rule out foul play in death of man found in Saanich

The B.C. Coroners Service will now conduct an investigation

Oak Bay father tells court he attempted suicide a month before daughters’ murders

Andrew Berry takes stand in his defense for December 2017 deaths of young daughters

Four sections of Saanich roads now have anti-skid treatments

Specialized aggregate and resin treatment reduces skidding and helps vehicles stop

UPDATED: Kelly Ellard gets day parole extended for six more months, overnight leave

Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997

Colwood’s Hatley Castle makes top 10 list of movie locations to travel to

X-Men, Deadpool among movies filmed at Hatley Castle

Trudeau vows to stand firm against ‘increasingly assertive’ China

China has accused Canada of meddling in its affairs

POLL: Should there be a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers?

We’ve all heard them, and most likely cursed them under our breath.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

New police force in Surrey must avoid VPD, RCMP errors made in Pickton case: Oppal

Boots are scheduled to be on the ground by spring 2021

B.C. music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls

Police believe other victims could be out there after the arrest of Lamar Victor Alviar

Feds invest $1.39 billion into growth, modernization of CH-149 Cormorant search and rescue fleet

Cormorant Mid-Life Upgrade project announced

B.C. family stranded in Croatia desperate to come home

Funds being raised to bring back mom and two children

$5-million lotto ticket sold in Nanaimo

Someone matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s 6/49 draw

‘Plenty of time for a deal’: Teachers’ union expects kids back in school on Sept. 3

BCTF says class size, composition at the heart of the issue

Most Read