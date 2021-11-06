U.S. agency says they’re ready to welcome Canadians back for Monday’s border re-opening

Cars with U.S. license plates enter Canada at the Stanstead, Quebec, border crossing as seen from Derby Line, Vt., Monday Aug. 9, 2021. Monday’s reopening of the Canada-U.S. land border is sparking a mixed reaction among Canadian business leaders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Wilson Ring

People on both sides of the border are getting ready for the reopening of the Canada-U.S. land border on Monday, (Nov. 8) and there’s plenty to know before going down south.

Travellers will have to provide proof of vaccination to cross, provided it’s been at least 14 days since they received their second dose.

The U.S. will accept all forms of vaccination approved by the Food and Drug Administration as well as vaccines that are on the World Health Organization’s emergency use list. Travellers with mixed doses of vaccine brands will also be accepted. Children under 18 won’t be required to show proof of vaccination.

Upon re-entry to Canada, travellers will have to submit a negative PCR test.

Negative tests won’t be required to enter the U.S. by land, but air travellers will have to produce a negative COVID test within 72 hours of their flight. The U.S. accepts both PCR and rapid antigen test results.

Aaron Woodin-Schwartz is the vice president of public affairs of Brand USA — an organization established by the Travel Promotion Act of 2009 to communicate U.S. visa and entry policies. He says Americans are ready to welcome Canadians with open arms.

“We have a great affinity for our Canadian visitors. Not only are they our visitors, but in many cases they’re our neighbours, our family and long-time connections. There are many communities all across the U.S. that have become accustomed to having this rhythm of Canadians visiting and enriching their lives.”

Woodin-Schwartz encouraged Canadians to research the local health guidelines of their destination and have appropriate travel insurance coverage.

Although it won’t be quite the same as pre-pandemic times, Woodin-Schwartz is excited to welcome Canadians back stateside.

“I think people will adjust to it and the desire to explore and travel will overcome the additional requirements. It’s understandable that people have concerns, but at the end of the day, people will be overwhelmed by the reunification and joy we’ll see starting Monday.”

