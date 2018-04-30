U.S. citizens living in Greater Victoria who need passport and related paperwork upgrades are invited to a pop-up consulate event being held at the Greater Victoria Public Library Central Branch this Thursday. Gary DeVon/BLACK PRESS

U.S. citizens in Victoria can update paperwork here Thursday

Consul General hosting event May 3 at Greater Victoria Public Library

American citizens living in Greater Victoria who need to update passports and other paperwork are invited to a “pop-up consulate” being hosted here this week by the United States Consulate General.

The event happens Thursday (May 3) from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Central Branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library (735 Broughton St.).

Consulate staff will accept passport and Consular Report of Birth Abroad applications, as well as provide notarial services. American citizens requiring such services need to book an appointment and fees will be charged. To schedule a time or ask questions, send an email to VancouverACS@state.gov by May 1.

For information about future U.S. pop-up consulates, follow the United States Consulate in Vancouver on Facebook (facebook.com/USConsulateVancouver/) and Twitter (twitter.com/usconsvancouver?lang=en).

editor@vicnews.com

