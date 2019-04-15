(File photo)

U.S. man sues parents for getting rid of his vast porn collection

The 40-year-old man is seeking damages of $87,000

An Indiana man is suing his parents for getting rid of his vast pornography collection, which he estimates is worth $29,000.

The 40-year-old man last week filed a lawsuit in federal court in Michigan, where he moved in with his parents in 2016 following a divorce.

He says that when he moved out 10 months later, they delivered his things to his new home in Muncie, Indiana, but that his 12 boxes of pornographic films and magazines were missing. His parents admit they dumped the porn, which included titles such as “Frisky Business” and “Big Bad Grannys.”

The man filed a complaint with police, but the Ottawa County prosecutor declined to press charges. The lawsuit includes an email excerpt from the man’s father, who told his son, “I did you a big favour by getting rid of all this stuff.”

The man is seeking triple financial damages of roughly $87,000.

READ MORE: Florida man gets house arrest for bringing gun to son’s school

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New addiction and mental health facility Ravensview offers free info talk

Just Posted

Greater Victoria unemployment rate falls to second lowest in Canada

Victoria unemployment rate reaches 2.8 per cent in March

Saanich Youth Awards highlight inspirational accomplishments

Nominations open for the 2019 awards to recognize youth that live, work and play in Saanich

New addiction and mental health facility Ravensview offers free info talk

‘An Evening with Ravensview’ at Mary Winspear an opportunity to learn more

Premier announces funding for upgrades to Victoria-based Sikh Gurdwara

Announcement made from Khalsa Diwan Society temple on Vaisakhi

LANGHAM COURT: Four singing heads better than three, when it comes to comedy

Ronald Harwood’s British comedy, Quartet next up at neighbourhood theatre in Rockland

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

Update: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church

Gordon Parmenter was the victim of what his family believes was a targeted attack

VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill B.C. boy

Eight-year asked for a cruise on the ‘Disney Boat’

Masters: Tiger caps comeback with 15th major title

First for Woods since 2008 U.S. Open

B.C. overdose prevention sites should be template for others: report

In April 2016, the B.C. government declared a public health emergency in the overdose crisis

Big pharma might cut R&D, delay new drugs if pharmacare means more generics: memo

Pharmacare is shaping up as a key campaign issue in the October election

Legalization sparks curiosity in people who haven’t used pot in years or ever

Canada legalized weed in October

Most Read