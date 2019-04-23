(Black Press Media file photo)

Unattended cooking causes fire in Songhees Nation home

Two people treated for injuries, one transported to hospital Monday evening

Quick thinking neighbours managed to limit the spread of a residential structure fire on the Songhees Nation Monday evening.

Approximately 20 firefighters from View Royal and Colwood were called to the 1500-block of Middle Road for reports of a structure fire shortly before 6 p.m. on April 22.

When crews arrived, they found an unconscious man on the front lawn of a residence and neighbours with garden hoses attempting to control the fire.

BC Ambulance Service paramedics treated two people at the scene and transported one to hospital with injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown.

According to View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst, there wasn’t a working smoke alarm in the building.

He credited the quick action of neighbours who noticed the fire, called 911 and attempted to control the blaze with fire extinguishers and garden hoses.

View Royal/Colwood Emergency Support Services attended to assist the displaced residents. West Shore RCMP and BC Hydro were also on scene to secure the building.

The cause of the fire, according to Hurst, was unattended cooking in the kitchen of the residence. Damage is estimated at $30,000 to $40,000.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: 8 ducklings rescued from drain at Florida golf course
Next story
Rain with a high of 16 C for Tuesday

Just Posted

Pacific FC puts its best foot forward for inaugural game

Players ‘counting down’ to kick-off day

Esquimalt requests public feedback as it plans for plastic bag ban

An online survey aims to gather information before the ban comes into effect in January 2020

Belmont students help West Shore residents spring out of hunger

Spring Out Of Hunger food drive takes place on April 24

Crash impacts traffic on Veterans Memorial Parkway

Police on scene at VMP and Kelly Road

Saanich community association postpones meeting about University Heights

Gordon Head Residents’ Association president doesn’t know why University Heights project is on hold

What’s age got to do with it? B.C. couple with 45-year gap talks happy marriage

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

Search on for two kayakers reported missing off Qualicum area

Rescue personnel currently scouring area in vicinity of Lasqueti Island

Child, 11, accidentally shot in chest by 13-year-old in southern Alberta: RCMP

Child taken from Hutterite colony to nearby hospital Monday

Ceremonies, vigils planned in Toronto to honour victims of deadly van attack

Many of those who helped that day — first responders and Good Samaritans alike — still affected

Easter bombings a response to New Zealand attacks, says Sri Lanka minister

The Islamic State group asserted it was responsible for the nine bombings

PHOTOS: New commemorative loonie marks progress’ for LGBTQ2 people

But advocates say it mistakenly suggests equality has been achieved largely as a result of government actions

Man charged in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting to appear in court

Matrix Savage Gathergood charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault

RCMP looking to retrace steps of woman found dead on Kelowna beach

Caitlin Midori Bradley, a 29-year-old dancer at a Kelowna bar, was originally from Surrey

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s lawyer show is turning into a horror movie

Court actions pile up over pipelines, car insurance, care aides

Most Read