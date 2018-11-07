Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Sungho (Luke) Park, who hasn’t been in contact with his family in Korea for six months. Photo submitted

UPDATE: Former international student who was missing in Nanaimo has been found

Police had been asking for assistance in locating 24-year-old Sungho (Luke) Park

UPDATE: Sungho (Luke) Park, a Korean student who had been reported missing, “has been located safe and sound,” according to a social media post from Nanaimo RCMP. Park’s family has been notified that he has been found.

PREVIOUSLY POSTED: Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help trying to find a young man from Korea who had been an international student at VIU earlier this year.

Police put out a press release this afternoon asking for the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Sungho (Luke) Park, who hasn’t been in contact with his family in Korea for six months.

“Sungho’s father recently travelled from Korea to Nanaimo and on Oct. 20 reported his son as missing,” notes the press release. “His family is extremely worried for his safety and well-being and are desperate to find him.”

Police have confirmed that Park was attending Vancouver Island University in early 2018 but is no longer enrolled there.

He is 5-foot-6, 145 pounds, with black hair, dark eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

UPDATE: Former international student who was missing in Nanaimo has been found

