THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO RCMP were on the scene in blast suits investigating the victim’s residence in Port Alice on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

UPDATE: 2 injured in Port Alice mail explosion, believed to be targeted

Victim recovering in hospital after incident that occured while he unwrapped parcel at home

Two Port Alice residents were injured Tuesday when a mail package exploded in a man’s hands in what police are calling a targeted incident.

According to a resident who requested to remain anonymous, Roger Nepper, a long-time Port Alice local in his 60s and retired from the town’s pulp mill Neucel Specialty Cellulose, was rushed to a hospital Sept. 11 in Nanaimo after sustaining serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Nepper’s wife, Shirley Bowick, received minor burns from the incident.

According to the anonymous resident, the mail package was allegedly sent from the Yukon.

The RCMP confirmed in a media release Wednesday morning the incident is believed to have been targeted. Nepper received the package through Canada Post, and while opening it up in his home the package blew up.

The Port Alice Emergency Facebook page posted Tuesday afternoon that the town’s post office, Scotiabank branch and the residential Clark Drive area where the incident occurred, were closed down following the incident. The post also asked members of the public to avoid those areas and respect police investigations and the fire department’s efforts.

The two homes next to the victim’s residence were evacuated while the RCMP, in heavy protective suits or what may be known as a blast suit, went into the victim’s home. As of Wednesday, the RCMP were still investigating the scene.

Island district media relations officer, Cpl. Tammy Douglas, said via press releasr that the Port Hardy RCMP, the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit, an RCMP explosives dog, Campbell River RCMP Forensic Identification Section and RCMP Island District General Investigation Section are assisting in the investigation. Canada Post is also engaged, but has referred all questions to the RCMP.

Douglas asked anyone with information to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Previous story
Wilkinson targets health care tax costs for municipalities
Next story
Thousands to flock to B.C. city to see worldwide leader of Mormon Church

Just Posted

Malahat closed an average of once per month, says Ministry of Transportation

Highway has been closed eight times this year due to vehicle incidents

Half of young golfers surveyed plan to smoke pot on the links

The British Columbia Golf and Inside Golf surveyed more than 5,400 golfers province-wide

Tent city in Saanich’s Regina Park shuts down

Any remaining residents of the homeless camp in Regina Park plan to… Continue reading

Rare squid influx draws crowds to Central Saanich dock

On Tuesday morning, the James Island Public Dock was visibly free of… Continue reading

Building permit value more than doubles in Victoria since last year

City staff reported in a quarterly update that building permits are valued at over $250 million

Goodbye summer: Snow expected along some B.C. highways

Highway 97 near 100 Mile House, Clinton and Coquihalla Highway forecast to see cold front move in

Thousands to flock to B.C. city to see worldwide leader of Mormon Church

Sunday special devotional expected to draw more than 5,000 church members

B.C. cities ask province for 40% of pot revenue

That would equal out to $50 million in marijuana cash in the first two years after legalization

Serious crash closes Highway 19A in both directions south of Campbell River

Reports indicate the accident involves a motorcycle and a dump truck laying on its side.

‘Grotesque, human-animal hybrid creatures’ on display at B.C. art exhibit

Australian scupltor Patricia Piccinini’s work has garnered social media craze around the world

Around the BCHL – Salmon Arm Silverback commits to Minnesota State

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Wilkinson targets health care tax costs for municipalities

B.C. Liberal leader says ICBC monopoly has to go

B.C. youth work to clean up burnout left on another rainbow crosswalk

The LGBT+ community in Golden is facing online backlash after posting online about the vandalism

Time nearly up: Fierce Hurricane Florence aims at Southeast

More than 1.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia were warned to clear out

Most Read