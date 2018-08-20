UPDATE: Saanich Police seek to identify suspect in sexual assault

Saanich Police continue to seek the suspect in a sexual assault that took place Saturday (Aug. 18) in the 3600 block of Highway 17 in broad daylight.

“We are working to identify the suspect,” said Sgt. Chris Horsley. “We believe they [had only] met a short time before.”

According to police, the suspect, an adult male, and a girl younger than 16 were somewhat familiar with each other when she “willingly” accompanied him before she was assaulted in a tent along Highway 17 near the shopping centre at Ravine Way.

Police are reviewing video footage from nearby businesses. Because the victim is younger than 16, police will likely recommend a charge of sexual interference in addition to sexual assault.

“The victim is currently being supported by family and others,” Horsley said. “We’re not sure if the tent belongs to the suspect. We’re still trying to determine to what degree they knew each other but it appears she willingly went to the tent.”

Horsley said the incident that occurred near the Lochside Trail isn’t considered a random act, because the two were known to each other.

“Saanich Police are aware of some social media that is suggesting the incident occurred in the Regina Park homeless encampment. However, Saanich Police can confirm this incident did not occur at that location,” said a release.

Saanich Police continue to investigate the matter.