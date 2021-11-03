Jean-Michel Cabanes, 70, was last seen in a motorhome rented in Saanich on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Jean-Michel Cabanes, 70, was last seen in a motorhome rented in Saanich on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

UPDATE: Search of China Beach area suspended for missing Montreal man

Saanich police repeat call to public for information that may help locate Jean-Michel Cabanes

The search for a missing Montreal man whose motorhome was found at China Beach on Friday (Oct. 29) has been suspended.

According to Saanich police, a search effort that involved volunteers from various South Island search and rescue agencies was been unable to locate Jean-Michel Cabanes, 70, over the weekend.

The department is reaching out to the public and wants to hear from anyone who accessed the China Beach or Mystic Beach trails or parking lots between Oct. 20 and 29.

Police said Cabanes had planned to spend a few days camping on the Island, however, specific locations are not known to police. He did not return the motorhome as arranged on Oct. 26 and never boarded his scheduled flight home to Montreal on Oct. 28.

Cabanes is described as a Caucasian man, 6’2” and 240 pounds with grey hair. He speaks fluent English with a French accent.

His family is concerned for his well-being and that it is out of character for him not to be in regular contact with them.

The motorhome is a 2016 Mercedes-Benz Class C RV with BC license plate PE384F.

Anyone with information that may indicate Cabanes’ whereabouts or help find him is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.

RELATED STORY: Montreal man last seen in Saanich remains missing after rented motorhome found

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing person

Previous story
Suspect in Oak Bay screwdriver robbery arrested by Victoria police
Next story
Fuel rebates to be discontinued by BC Ferries in December

Just Posted

The Royal B.C. Museum’s third floor will fully close on Jan. 2 as it works to decolonize some of its original galleries. (File photo courtesy Royal B.C. Museum)
Royal B.C. Museum phasing out galleries that push colonial narrative

An Oak Bay Police Department car parked outside the office on Monterey Avenue. (Black Press Media file photo)
Suspect in Oak Bay screwdriver robbery arrested by Victoria police

Jean-Michel Cabanes, 70, was last seen in a motorhome rented in Saanich on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
UPDATE: Search of China Beach area suspended for missing Montreal man

Island Health has announced new COVID-19 exposures at Shoreline Middle School and Quadra Elementary School. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 reported at two more Greater Victoria schools