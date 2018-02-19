UPDATED: Emergency crews rescue pregnant woman from Mount Finlayson

Emergency crews have rescued a pregnant woman on Mount Finlayson in Langford.

Members from three teams, including the Langford and Metchosin fire departments, were called shortly to the site around 10:18 a.m. Monday morning.

According to Langford’s assistant chief Lance Caven, the woman slipped near the top and may have broken her ankle.

“It’s very busy for a Monday …[but] it’s very slippery,” Caven said. “There’s still quite a bit of snow up top.”

A hiker reported seeing a group of firemen carrying an injured patient and are working their way off the mountain.

The woman has been taken to hospital.

Conditions are icy at the Finlayson Arm trail head leading to Mt Finlayson. Emergency crews are in the midst of a tactical rescue #yyj #yyjnews #langford #finlaysonrescue pic.twitter.com/3FqW5o6Vre — Katherine Engqvist (@kengqvist) February 19, 2018

Hikers coming off Mt.Finlayson have reported the injured person is a pregnant woman. Three different teams of emergency responders are working to get her down. #yyj #yyjnews #finlaysonrescue #langford — Katherine Engqvist (@kengqvist) February 19, 2018

