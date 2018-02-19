UPDATED: Emergency crews rescue pregnant woman from Mount Finlayson

Emergency crews from Langford and Metchosin responding

Emergency crews have rescued a pregnant woman on Mount Finlayson in Langford.

Members from three teams, including the Langford and Metchosin fire departments, were called shortly to the site around 10:18 a.m. Monday morning.

According to Langford’s assistant chief Lance Caven, the woman slipped near the top and may have broken her ankle.

“It’s very busy for a Monday …[but] it’s very slippery,” Caven said. “There’s still quite a bit of snow up top.”

A hiker reported seeing a group of firemen carrying an injured patient and are working their way off the mountain.

The woman has been taken to hospital.

More to come.

