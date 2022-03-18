The area around the intersection of Latoria Boulevard and Metchosin Road will be a work zone for the next six months or so, as crews install traffic lights and a new transit exchange, along with other improvements. (Courtesy City of Colwood)

The area around the intersection of Latoria Boulevard and Metchosin Road will be a work zone for the next six months or so, as crews install traffic lights and a new transit exchange, along with other improvements. (Courtesy City of Colwood)

Upgrades to Colwood intersection soon underway at Metchosin and Latoria

Royal Bay area road project expected to impact traffic flow for about six months

Work due to begin soon on the intersection of Metchosin Road and Latoria Boulevard in Colwood’s Royal Bay neighbourhood will see a new traffic signal and transit exchange among the upgrades.

Traffic flow through the Metchosin corridor and access from Latoria during peak hours will be affected, noted a City of Colwood release, which advised drivers to plan alternate routes or travel outside peak hours.

The work, scheduled to start March 21 and continue through September, is designed to enhance road safety and support a range of all modes of transportation. Installation of underground drainage and electrical infrastructure has already been completed around the intersection, with removal of the south side boulevard on Latoria near the corner to come next.

Road widening will follow, along with the addition of turning lanes and traffic signals, new sidewalks, protected bike lanes, a new transit exchange and landscaping.

Single-lane two-way traffic and emergency access will be maintained at all times throughout the project, but single-lane alternating traffic may be required at times.

The city has partnered on the project with developers GableCraft Homes (Royal Bay), Seacliff Properties and Reliance Properties (Royal Beach). Funding for the work comes from contributions by the three to Colwood’s roads development cost charge program.

The upgrades are intended to ease the flow of traffic and provide access to the Royal Bay Commons Retail Village when it opens in 2023.

ALSO READ: Colwood to explore contributing additional funding to make skatepark a reality

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of Colwood,MetchosinTrafficWest Shore

Previous story
Emergency preparedness ministers say a national flood insurance program is needed

Just Posted

Two reports show vacancies are down while rental rates are rising around the region. Saanich’s vacancy rate dropped by more than half, from nine to four per cent, between 2011 and 2021, according to one report. Another shows that Greater Victoria rents are among the highest in the country. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich lands undesirable spot on national vacancy rate list

More off-leash spots could be on their way to Victoria. (Photo courtesy of walkfordogguides.com)
Victoria chases potential off-leash dog spots in Fairfield, Fernwood

Increased enforcement at Thetis Lake Regional Park helped prevent major incidents during the peak season in 2021, according to a CRD Parks report. (Photo courtesy of the CRD)
Unsanctioned Gulf Island nuptials part of CRD Parks enforcement in 2021

Brothers Cohen (left) and Riley Fitzgerald flank their dad Shawn Fitzgerald in protesting potential SD61 music program cuts near Monterey Middle School, where Riley attends, on Thursday. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)
Oak Bay family laments potential SD61 music cuts