Upgrades to Colwood intersection soon underway at Metchosin and Latoria

Royal Bay area road project expected to impact traffic flow for about six months

The area around the intersection of Latoria Boulevard and Metchosin Road will be a work zone for the next six months or so, as crews install traffic lights and a new transit exchange, along with other improvements. (Courtesy City of Colwood)

Work due to begin soon on the intersection of Metchosin Road and Latoria Boulevard in Colwood’s Royal Bay neighbourhood will see a new traffic signal and transit exchange among the upgrades.

Traffic flow through the Metchosin corridor and access from Latoria during peak hours will be affected, noted a City of Colwood release, which advised drivers to plan alternate routes or travel outside peak hours.

The work, scheduled to start March 21 and continue through September, is designed to enhance road safety and support a range of all modes of transportation. Installation of underground drainage and electrical infrastructure has already been completed around the intersection, with removal of the south side boulevard on Latoria near the corner to come next.

Road widening will follow, along with the addition of turning lanes and traffic signals, new sidewalks, protected bike lanes, a new transit exchange and landscaping.

Single-lane two-way traffic and emergency access will be maintained at all times throughout the project, but single-lane alternating traffic may be required at times.

The city has partnered on the project with developers GableCraft Homes (Royal Bay), Seacliff Properties and Reliance Properties (Royal Beach). Funding for the work comes from contributions by the three to Colwood’s roads development cost charge program.

The upgrades are intended to ease the flow of traffic and provide access to the Royal Bay Commons Retail Village when it opens in 2023.

