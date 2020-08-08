Saanich council will consider endorsing a new plan to transform the Uptown-Douglas corridor over the next 20-30 years. (Black Press Media file photo)

Uptown-Douglas plan comes to Saanich council for consideration

Plan includes 20-30 year vision for Uptown-Douglas corridor

Saanich’s Uptown-Douglas corridor could become a bustling core of business, housing and transit over the next few decades as the district’s proposed plan comes to council for consideration on Monday (Aug. 10).

The goal is for the corridor to become “a central hub of residential and economic vitality,” said Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes.

READ ALSO: Saanich brings Uptown-Douglas Corridor draft plan to the public

Over the next 20 to 30 years, the municipality will prioritize pedestrians, improve transit in the region, encourage the growth of residential housing, and enhance green infrastructure. It also indicates intentions to develop parks, plazas and other public meeting spaces, and transform Oak Street into a “central high-street” where pedestrians, cyclists and transit users can access mixed-use buildings.

The development intiative started in November 2017, involving community consultation events including five open houses, 16 pop-up events, two community surveys and thousands of letters, brochures and postcards mailed to residents and nearby businesses.

READ ALSO: Saanich moves Uptown-Douglas Corridor plan forward

The plan recommends increasing the maximum numbers of storeys from 12 to 18, and up to 24 in parts of the core, since taller buildings would “prevent urban sprawl” and preserve Saanich’s rural areas. Haynes sees businesses, medical offices and daycare facilities taking up the bottom floors of these buildings and residences on the upper levels.

READ ALSO: Taming the region’s busiest hub, the Uptown Douglas Corridor

If council endorses the plan, a public hearing would be held before it could be formally adopted.

The plan can be accessed online and residents, stakeholders and landowners alike are encouraged to provide input by emailing council@saanich.ca or by registering before noon on Aug. 10 to speak during the meeting via conference call.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing teen visiting Courtenay found safe

Just Posted

Gaps in the system: Youth cope with homelessness in Greater Victoria

Four-part series will look at youth homelessness in the region

Rolling the dice on the patina of old copper

At the Galleries: Summer days continue

Museum asks British Columbians for COVID-19 nature observations

Royal BC Museum collects information as part of ongoing pandemic project

Oak Bay pool to reopen Aug. 17

Swimming, other activities return this month

Island riders conquering new heights

With no races, cyclists tackle Everest challenge to lift community

53 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths cap off week of high infection rates in B.C.

Roughly 1,500 people are self-isolating because they either have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it

Missing teen visiting Courtenay found safe

She had last been seen going for a walk on Aug. 6

Moving on: Tanev scores 11 seconds into OT as Canucks oust Wild

Vancouver beats Minnesota 5-4 to move into first round of NHL playoffs

Fitness non-profit challenges citizens to invent a game to be physically active

The campaign was launched after a study showed only 4.8 per cent of children and youths in Canada met required standards of the 24-hour movement guidelines

Gene editing debate takes root with organic broccoli, new UBC research shows

Broccoli is one of the best-known vegetables with origins in this scientific haze

VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

Sky-high father-son visit plays out over White Rock Pier

3 Vancouver police officers test positive for COVID after responding to large party

Union president says other officers are self-isolating due to possible exposure

Vancouver Island team takes on wacky challenges of world’s largest scavenger hunt

Greatest International Scavenger Hunt taking place Aug. 1-8

New mothers with COVID-19 should still breastfeed: Canada’s top doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam made the recommendation during World Breastfeeding Awareness Week

Most Read