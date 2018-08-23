(File)

‘Urgent motor repairs’ stop Sidney-Anacortes ferry for a week

Sidney vessel reassigned due to another broken ferry

Travellers bound for Anacortes this week will have to find another way.

On Wednesday, Washington State Ferries (WSF) announced that all sailings for the Sidney-Anacortes route would be cancelled until Wed. Aug. 29 so the ship could replace a broken ferry on another route. The M/V Chelan, which operates on the WSF’s only international route, will replace the M/V Hyak, which serves the San Juan Islands.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this cancellation causes and will provide updates on the restoration of international service as they become available,” read a statement from WSF.

Handgun ban issue fires up candidates in B.C. city
More victims come forward in Victoria sexual assault investigation

