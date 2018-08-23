‘Urgent motor repairs’ stop Sidney-Anacortes ferry for a week

Travellers bound for Anacortes this week will have to find another way.

On Wednesday, Washington State Ferries (WSF) announced that all sailings for the Sidney-Anacortes route would be cancelled until Wed. Aug. 29 so the ship could replace a broken ferry on another route. The M/V Chelan, which operates on the WSF’s only international route, will replace the M/V Hyak, which serves the San Juan Islands.

Due to urgent motor repairs on #Hyak (one of the domestic #SanJuanIslands vessels), all international #SidneyBC sailings from tomorrow 8/23 thru 8/29 are cancelled so #Chelan can be reassigned to the domestic route. — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) August 22, 2018

“We apologize for the inconvenience this cancellation causes and will provide updates on the restoration of international service as they become available,” read a statement from WSF.