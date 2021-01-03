University of Victoria marine biologist Julia Baum sampling a coral colony on Christmas Island in 2019. (Courtesy of Kristina Tietjen)

University of Victoria marine biologist Julia Baum sampling a coral colony on Christmas Island in 2019. (Courtesy of Kristina Tietjen)

UVic biologists discover glimmer of hope for world’s coral reefs

New data suggests some recovery possible from coral bleaching

A new study headed by University of Victoria biologists offers first-of-its-kind evidence that coral reefs with little human disturbance may be able to withstand climate change longer than expected.

The study, released on Dec. 8, presents the findings of an international research team that tracked hundreds of coral colonies around Christmas Island during the 2015-2016 El Niño – a periodic warming event of sea surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean. What made this El Niño noteworthy was that it lasted an unprecedented 10 months, triggering the worst global coral bleaching and mass mortality event on record.

READ ALSO: University of Victoria study shows ocean warming depleting coral reef fish communities by half

Because coral reefs are stationary animals, they rely almost entirely on microscopic algae living inside their tissues to feed them. When these “symbiotic partners,” as UVic marine biologist and senior study author Julia Baum describes them, photosynthesize they provide food for the coral.

The reason coral reefs are so susceptible to climate change is that they are extremely sensitive to changes in water temperature. As little as one degree Celsius can completely throw off the relationship between coral and their feeders.

A coral reef site on Christmas Island before and after the 2015-2016 marine heatwave. (Courtesy of Danielle Claar and Kevin Bruce)

“Suddenly, their symbiotic partners will start producing toxic chemicals and, no longer recognizing them as partners anymore, the coral will kick the algae out,” Baum said. This is what is known as coral bleaching.

“That then sets the coral on a trajectory of starving to death,” Baum explained.

Normally, coral reefs can survive a couple-week heatwave before needing their symbiotic partners back. So, as the 2015-2016 El Niño stretched on for months, researchers feared all of the coral reefs would die. Instead, the extended heatwave allowed them to discover something no researchers had before – that coral reefs that hadn’t been exposed to human stressors were able to recover some life even while the heatwave raged on.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria hardly making a dent in greenhouse gas emissions target

These coral reefs developed new relationships with more thermotolerant symbiotic partners and were able to obtain some sustenance.

This discovery, Baum said, proves that protecting coral reefs from coastal development, dredging and water pollution can significantly impact their ability to survive climate change. Long-term, the only solution for saving coral is stopping climate change.

Now, it’s up to people to let their governments know that climate action is a priority, she said. “We want economic recovery from COVID-19 that is aligned with addressing climate change.”

The full study can be found at nature.com.

READ ALSO: Time to protect B.C.’s unique glass sponge reefs, conservation group says

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Climate changeGreenhouse Gas EmissionsOcean ProtectionUniversity of Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two employees at Mayfair Shopping Centre test positive for COVID
Next story
Mounties probe New Year’s Day homicide in Prince George

Just Posted

Two employees at Mayfair Shopping Centre have confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to their management team. (Submitted)
Two employees at Mayfair Shopping Centre test positive for COVID

Individuals not working at mall, currently in isolation

University of Victoria marine biologist Julia Baum sampling a coral colony on Christmas Island in 2019. (Courtesy of Kristina Tietjen)
UVic biologists discover glimmer of hope for world’s coral reefs

New data suggests some recovery possible from coral bleaching

Volunteers came together to raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters during a Langley drive in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cheers to charity: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria bottle drive coming to Saanich mall

Contactless bottle drive-thru runs Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at University Heights

LGBTQ2S lounge, Friends of Dorothy, opened in Victoria on Dec. 18. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
LGBTQ2S lounge Friends of Dorothy opens in Victoria

Cocktail lounge aims to create comfortable space for LGBTQ2S people and allies

West Shore RCMP are searching for Andre Courtemanche, 16, who has been missing since Jan.1 (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
RCMP searching for missing Langford boy

Andre Courtemanche, 16, was last seen Jan. 1

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights’ William Karlsson (71) and Canucks’ Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Vancouver Canucks get the green light to play NHL games in B.C.

John Horgan announced the approval Sunday

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Feds weigh cutting COVID-19 sickness benefit for Canadians who have travelled

Questions about the sick-leave benefit were first raised over the weekend

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Mounties probe New Year’s Day homicide in Prince George

Identity of victim has not been revealed

Ahousaht First Nation.
Missing First Nations elder found dead near Tofino

Harry Lucas was found deceased near Tofino on Saturday

British Columbia Premier John Horgan (centre, blue jacket) is drummed into the Lower Post Residential School by Kaska drummers in Lower Post, B.C. on Orange Shirt Day in a 2019 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Manu Keggenhoff MANDATORY CREDIT
Former residential school in Lower Post, B.C., slated for demolition: premier

After 45 years of lobbying the federal and B.C. governments, the building is slated for demolition in the spring

Trump supporters parade along the Rose Parade route on Colorado Blvd in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)
‘This is unfortunate’: Inside Elections Canada after Trump’s tweet on voting machines

Trump used an educational tweet to attempt to further voter fraud claims

Cowichan Tribes has issued an evacuation order for two areas within the First Nation on Jan. 2, 2021. (screenshot)
Flooding causes evacuation order for Cowichan Tribes land; COVID-19 confirmed within First Nation

Cowichan Tribes issued an evacuation order for the Wil’seem Road and Sahilton Road areas

Canada’s Dylan Holloway (10) checks Czech Republic’s David Jiricek (8) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada blanks Czech Republic 3-0 to reach world junior hockey semifinals

Goalie Devon Levi has 29 saves in shutout win

Most Read