Two UVic students died in a bus crash on the way to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre on Friday evening. (Photo courtesy of UVic)

UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

‘We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community,’ Cassels says

The University of Victoria is offering condolences to families and loved ones after two students were killed in a mid-Island bus crash on Friday evening.

University president Jamie Cassels released a statement Saturday acknowledging the grief felt by those who interacted with the two students on a daily basis.

“We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community, including roommates, friends, classmates and professors who were in contact with them during their time on campus,” he said.

Cassels noted that the university has facilities to help the campus community process the incident.

“Anyone needing assistance or counseling services over the weekend is encouraged to call campus security,” he said.

Faculty and university staff were also invited to contact the support services available to them.

Cassels emphasized that the university will not be releasing personal information about the student.

He encouraged members of the campus community to be mindful of their social media interactions and to respect the privacy of the two students and of their families.

READ ALSO: Two killed after bus crashes taking university students to Bamfield

The bus was carrying 48 people, including the driver, when it crashed en route to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre for a two-day trip.

Officials with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and BC Emergency Health Services said three people were airlifted to Victoria General Hospital – two in critical condition, one in serious condition.

The rest of the passengers were taken to a reception centre set up by the City of Port Alberni to be bused back to Victoria.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

Family members looking for information can call RCMP at 250-723-2424 and students seeking counseling can contact Campus Security at 250-721-7599.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two killed after bus crashes taking university students to Bamfield

Just Posted

UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

‘We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community,’ Cassels says

House of Hope: Addressing the crucial need for a home

Stories from Umbrella Society’s Foundation House

CRD awards third annual Const. Sarah Beckett Memorial Scholarship

Two Greater Victoria teens pursuing law enforcement are this year’s recipients

Fisheries finds a new way for residents to report illegal activity

Pacific Region Conservation and Protection creates a reporting email

Victoria’s first century of pro hockey captured in new book

Rare teams and ‘how not to build an arena,’ treasured in book

VIDEO: We’re not ‘cold-blooded killers’ of bears, B.C. conservation officer says

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Boy, 12, in critical condition after B.C. hit-and-run

One of two Friday hit-and-runs the driver is believed to be part of, Langley police say

Jury makes five recommendations in coroner’s inquest into Smithers man’s 2015 death

The jury classified the death accidental with “external pressure to the head [and] neck” as the cause

B.C. mom wants defibrillators put into schools after teen son’s cardiac arrest

Esmeralda Gomez pushing for AEDs for schools; looking to get portable machine for her son

Entangled humpback calf rescued off west coast of Vancouver Island

“These animals are massive, they’re powerful and it really is dangerous.”

Maple Leafs agree to 6-year contract with Mitch Marner: report

Contract with restricted free agent reportedly has average annual value just shy of US$11 million

Canada Post has unfair advantage in distributing flyers: news group

Crown corporation argues newspapers, private operators deliver majority of flyers in Canada

Infant’s sudden death at Surrey complex for vulnerable women prompts police probe

Officials say child was two years or younger; won’t comment on cause of death until investigation complete

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

Most Read