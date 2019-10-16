UVic second best comprehensive university in Canada: Macleans

B.C. schools take top two positions on yearly list

The University of Victoria was ranked second on Macleans best comprehensive universities in Canada list for 2020. (File Photo)

The University of Victoria (UVic) was ranked second in Macleans 29th list of best Comprehensive Canadian universities for the second year in a row.

Institutions named to the 15-school list have significant amounts of research activity, and a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs. Schools were ranked based on student and faculty awards, grants, operating budgets, student services, scholarships, bursaries and more.

Vancouver’s Simon Fraser University came in first place.

Macleans 2020 University rankings are based on 49 universities across Canada – recognizing three main categories of institutions: Undergraduate universities, comprehensive universities and medical doctoral universities. In each category, Macleans ranks schools in five broad areas based on 14 performance indicators with varying weights.

Schools with fewer than 1,000 full-time students or restrictive specialized or religious missions are not ranked.

