The University of Victoria was ranked second on Macleans best comprehensive universities in Canada list for 2020. (File Photo)

UVic second best comprehensive university in Canada: Macleans

B.C. schools take top two positions on yearly list

The University of Victoria (UVic) was ranked second in Macleans 29th list of best Comprehensive Canadian universities for the second year in a row.

READ ALSO: New University of Victoria course will include 10 currently incarcerated students

Institutions named to the 15-school list have significant amounts of research activity, and a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs. Schools were ranked based on student and faculty awards, grants, operating budgets, student services, scholarships, bursaries and more.

Vancouver’s Simon Fraser University came in first place.

Macleans 2020 University rankings are based on 49 universities across Canada – recognizing three main categories of institutions: Undergraduate universities, comprehensive universities and medical doctoral universities. In each category, Macleans ranks schools in five broad areas based on 14 performance indicators with varying weights.

READ ALSO: New UVic student housing project before Saanich council tonight

Schools with fewer than 1,000 full-time students or restrictive specialized or religious missions are not ranked.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Suspect hits woman with pipe, jumps into waiting truck in downtown Nanaimo
Next story
Victoria woman selling car halts fraudster in action

Just Posted

City of Victoria limits protected tree circumference to 30 cm or more

The change was originally anticipated to go from 80 cm down to 60 cm

Victoria woman selling car halts fraudster in action

VicPD warns public to be on the lookout for bank draft fraud

UVic second best comprehensive university in Canada: Macleans

B.C. schools take top two positions on yearly list

Cruise ships leading culprits in rising greenhouse gas emissions at Ogden Point: report

The GVHA released its Emissions Inventory Report just days after City asks for restrictions

Saanich man charged in cross-border drug smuggling operation pleads guilty

William Milton Barnes was charged following a six-month joint investigation

VIDEO: B.C. man’s yard comes alive with grizzlies at night

Malakwa man has captured images of 12 different grizzlies on video

POLL: Do you think the day of the federal election should be a statutory holiday?

Increasing voter turnout has long been a goal of officials across the… Continue reading

Fire response at Trans Mountain Burnaby tank farm could take six hours: audit

Site doesn’t have mutual aid response agreement with Burnaby fire department

A year after pot legalization in Canada, it’s a slow roll

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

Tickets available for Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame dinner and induction

Ryan Cochrane, Mike Piechnick and Rob Short among the inductees

Suspect hits woman with pipe, jumps into waiting truck in downtown Nanaimo

Police say victim believes ‘vicious assault’ was an attempted purse-snatching

ICBC willing to loosen grip on driver claim data, David Eby says

Private insurers say claims record monopoly keeps them out

B.C. principal suspended for failing to help student who reported inappropriate touching

Principal didn’t remove student from the teacher’s class nor call the parents within a reasonable time

Most Read