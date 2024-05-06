Vancouver ‘exploring’ public viewing options for upcoming Canucks games

City hasn’t allowed public viewing parties since 2011 Stanley Cup rioters caused $3.78M in damage

Canucks fans hoping to gather outdoors to watch the team’s next playoff round against the Edmonton Oilers may be in luck yet.

The City of Vancouver released a statement on Monday (May 6) saying it is “exploring potential public viewing opportunities for Round 2 and beyond.” It didn’t provide any further detail, but said it will have more to share in the coming week.

The Canucks are set to face off against the Oilers for their first game on Wednesday at Rogers Arena.

Vancouver has so far held back from allowing public viewing parties, citing the Stanley Cup riots of 2011 and 1994.

In 2011, approximately 55,000 fans were gathered at a public viewing area on West Georgia Street and around 100,000 people were in surrounding streets for the Canucks’ final game against the Boston Bruins. When the team lost, fans rioted and caused about $3.78 million in monetary losses, according to a report by the BC Prosecution Service. It said 112 businesses were damaged, 122 vehicles were damaged or destroyed and 52 assaults were reported against civilians, police, and emergency personnel.

Seventeen years earlier, in 1994, Canucks fans also rioted after their team lost to the New York Rangers in Game 7 of the final.

The Vancouver Police Department has been taking additional precautions this year to prevent a similar event from unfolding. It deployed extra officers around the downtown area and Rogers Arena for each home game in Round 1 and held multiple news conferences to urge safety.

The City of Vancouver says people should expect traffic disruptions on Wednesday, regardless of if a public viewing part is allowed or not. It is encouraging people to walk, bike or take transit.

