The ‘My Time Lodge’ by Clarkston Construction won the People’s Choice Award at the 2018 CARE Awards of Vancouver Island. (Clarkston Construction)

Vancouver Island builders receive West Coast design awards

Builders from across the island were recognized at the 2018 CARE awards

Vancouver Island builders were presented with over 60 awards for the 2018 Construction Achievements and Renovations of Excellence (CARE) Awards of Vancouver Island on Saturday.

“The CARE Awards highlight Canada’s finest West Coast homes and the skilled people behind them,” said Casey Edge, Executive Director of the Victoria Residential Builders Association in a statement.

The Project Of The Year- Single Family category went to Victoria-based Christopher Developments Inc. for their Beachside project, which won five Gold CARE awards.

Travino landing in Saanich, by Mike Geric Construction, won The Project Of The Year- Multi Family and three Gold Awards, and Verity Construction, based in Langford, won Green Builder of the Year.

The People’s Choice Award was won by Sooke-based Clarkston Construction for their My Time Lodge, which received three Gold Awards.

Additionally a Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to John Sercombe from the Limona Group for Leadership in Built Green construction and market affordability.

The Building Better Futures Community Award was presented to Built Green Canada, and the Award for Excellence in Housing Affordability went to BC Housing– in partnership with the Vancouver Island Health Authority and the Nanaimo Travellers Lodge Society– for Eden Gardens, a project providing affordable, accessible housing for those with dementia.

Mike Dalton of the Citta Group won the Bill Wansborough Memorial Award for important contributions to the industry and charitable giving.

Three apprentices were awarded with $500 from the Victoria Residential Builders Association, including Koko Relleve of the Citta Group, who received the Award for Best Apprentice, Maluchi Tully who won the Herman Rebneris Student Carpentry Award, and Alyson Wheeldon received the Student Design Award.

For more information, you can visit careawards.ca

