A vehicle was reported by police travelling at 160 km/h along Rupert Road in Qualicum Beach. (Google Maps)

Vancouver Island driver fined after speed clocked at 160 km/h in a 70 zone

Vehicle impounded for 7 days after Qualicum Beach incident

A vehicle was impounded and a driver was fined for travelling 160 kilometres per hour on Rupert Road in Qualicum Beach earlier this week.

On the afternoon of May 30, an Oceanside RCMP officer was patrolling in the 400 block of Rupert Road and observed an approaching vehicle travelling at 160 km/h on the police vehicle radar. The posted speed limit in the area is 70 km/h.

The driver was issued a ticket for $483 and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.

“Driving 90 kilometers per hour over the speed limit is extremely dangerous and speeding severely impacts your ability to control your vehicle,” said Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP.

“It is fortunate the driver did not come across any other vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists at the time as it would have been extremely difficult for them to have taken any required evasive action.”

— NEWS Staff

