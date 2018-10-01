Dairy cows feed at Parksville’s Morningstar Farm. — Black Press file photo

Vancouver Island farmer says new USMCA deal ‘terribly weakens’ Canadian dairy industry

Clarke Gourlay of Morningstar Farm says trade deal will negatively impact his farm’s milk production

Clarke Gourlay, dairy farmer and co-owner of Morningstar Farm in Parksville, is disappointed in the renegotiated trade pact between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, saying it terribly weakens the Canadian dairy industry.

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) was announced late Sunday, after 14 months of negotiations.

Soon after the agreement was announced, Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) issued a statement claiming USMCA will sacrifice dairy farmers’ livelihood and weaken the dairy sector. The organization said the deal would give U.S. farmers greater access to Canada’s dairy industry, worth about 3.6 per cent of Canada’s current dairy market.

“The announced concessions on dairy in the new USMCA deal demonstrates once again that the Canadian government is willing to sacrifice our domestic dairy production when it comes time to make a deal,” said Pierre Lampron, president of Dairy Farmers of Canada in a Monday press release. “The government has said repeatedly that it values a strong and vibrant dairy sector – they have once again put that in jeopardy by giving away more concessions.”

According to the DFC, for consumers, each concession replaces Canadian dairy products.

“The USMCA agreement is opening the gate even further by letting foreign products, made according to standards inferior to our own, onto the shelves of our grocery stores,” states the release.

Gourlay, whose farm is home to Little Qualicum Cheeseworks Ltd., said the new deal will affect his farm’s milk production.

“We will produce less milk because of the importing,” he said. “It definitely means that we will be producing less Canadian milk which is not good for Canadian dairy farmers. It means that Canadian consumers will be purchasing more milk produced on environmentally unsustainable farms with illegal Mexican labour.”

He added that the deal allows for “a lot more substandard milk for the Canadian consumer.”

“We’ve already given away a portion of our market to Europe, to Asia and now to the United States,” Gourlay said.

The Canadian dairy sector employs more than 220,000 Canadians and contributes close to $20 billion a year to Canada’s gross domestic product.

karly.blats@pqbnews.com

Previous story
Man allegedly gets violent after wrong Tim Hortons order
Next story
Public calls for waterfront park in Swartz Bay terminal revamp sessions

Just Posted

Police watchdog probes weekend death in Vic West

One woman died in hospital after Victoria police found her by the water

Husband of late Westshore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett calls for harsher DUI consequences

Brad Ashenbrenner spoke with MP Michael Cooper about changes to Bill C-75

West Shore RCMP looking for missing Langford woman

36-year-old Tamara Marsh was last seen on Sept. 29

Homeless leader wants Saanich shelter to accommodate entire tent city group

Chrissy Brett questions why Victoria Native Friendship Centre could choose to scatter tent city residents

All four lanes open on Malahat, more improvements to come

Province has completed $34-million safety improvement project

Battle over sex education in B.C. sparks #SOGIis4Me campaign

Teachers, parents and pastors Tweet support for sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum

Petition to stop Site C dam falls short

Petition gathered only 737 signatures from across the whole province

Vancouver Island farmer says new USMCA deal ‘terribly weakens’ Canadian dairy industry

Clarke Gourlay of Morningstar Farm says trade deal will negatively impact his farm’s milk production

Check your EpiPen packaging for defects before you need it: Health Canada

Agency says the device itself could get stuck inside its holder

Five things to know about the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement

U.S. gets more access to Canadian dairy market, and preserving Chapter 19, are at the top

Man allegedly gets violent after wrong Tim Hortons order

Staff at a New Westminster location claim he poured his Iced Capp out and hit another customer

Walmart fined $20K for contaminated food sold after Fort McMurray wildfire

Food exposed to wildfires could be damaged by unsafe temperatures, smoke, fire retardants, and more

Five NHL players looking to avoid last year’s performance in 2018-19 season

Top of the list is the Chicago Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews, with 74 games played, 20 goals, 52 points

NAFTA deal ends preference for B.C. wine in grocery stores in 2019

Dispute settlement panel has supported Canada in softwood talks

Most Read