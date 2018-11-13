Vancouver Island leadfoot clocked doing 143 km/h in an 80 km/h zone

A driver in Nanaimo received a heavy fine and had his vehicle impounded by police for excessive speeding last week. Photo submitted

Excessive speed led to a big ticket and an impounded vehicle in Lantzville last week.

Nanaimo RCMP Municipal Traffic Services were conducting speed monitoring on the Island Highway at Ware Road on Thursday when their speed radar clocked a car travelling at 143 kilometres per hour, according to a press release.

The driver was issued a $483 fine plus points against his licence for travelling in excess of 60 km/h above the posted 80 km/h speed limit and his vehicle was also impounded for at least seven days.

According to the release, drivers are reminded to obey the posted speed limits on all roads, especially as winter approaches with shorter hours of daylight and potentially more challenging road conditions.