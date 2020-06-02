Vancouver Island Major Crime Unit investigating incident on Salt Spring Island

RCMP say there is no threat to the public

Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit is investigating an incident on Salt Spring Island.

According to Cpl. Chris Manseau, media relations for BC RCMP, the incident happened last night. There is no threat to the public at this time.

BC Coroner Service has confirmed they are investigating the incident as well.

More to come…



