Vancouver Island newlyweds have all their wedding photos stolen

Christina Basedow and Chad Rogers of Nanaimo were married June 2 in Campbell River; the camera with all their wedding photos was stolen June 6 in Vancouver. PHOTOS SUBMITTED

A pair of Nanaimo newlyweds had a beautiful wedding this month, one that should have been picture perfect – except that all their pictures got stolen.

New bride Christina Basedow said she was devastated after learning that the camera with all her wedding photos was stolen in Vancouver just four days after her nuptials took place on Vancouver Island.

Basedow and Chad Rogers were married June 2 on the beach at Campbell River’s Dolphins Resort.

“Oh my gosh, the day was so perfect,” Basedow said. “It was super romantic and the wedding was very emotional and very connected. We had all of our family and friends there that we love and everyone was really excited to see us get married.”

The photographer, a friend from Ireland, took some 2,000 photos that day.

“A lot of emotional moments with family members, and a lot of the candid shots that sort of make those special moments so special,” Basedow said.

But on June 6, the camera, lenses and most importantly, the memory card were stolen when someone smashed in the window of a Subaru Crosstrek in a secure parking garage at a hotel on Davie Street near Bute Street, said Basedow. Surveillance footage was too grainy to even determine the gender of the suspect, let alone assist with identification.

“I was devastated when I found out; I burst into tears,” Basedow said. “And I was torn between being really pissed off, and then also having compassion because it’s not like anyone expects to have their car broken into.”

She and her husband hurried to Vancouver to visit pawn shops and even walked through the Downtown Eastside, asking around about a Nikon D7000 and lenses, possibly in a tan leather bag.

Friends and family have come through with low-res camera photos, and the wedding videographer is creating stills, but Basedow said it’s not the same.

“They’re just such special memories,” she said.

She’s offering a $250 reward for just the memory card itself, no questions asked; anyone with information can follow this link.



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter