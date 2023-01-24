Vancouver Island RCMP investigating after man found dead inside vehicle on Highway 4

Port Alberni RCMP are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle on Highway 4.

On Monday, Jan. 23 at approximately 6:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a minor single vehicle collision on Highway 4 near the Taylor River rest area. First responders located a driver, who was uninjured, and a deceased adult man inside the vehicle.

Port Alberni RCMP say the cause of death is under investigation, “but is not believed to be related to the collision.”

Both the RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the incident. Police say they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

RCMP