Vancouver officers placed on desk duty after filmed posing next to dead body

The police officer filmed posing for pictures in front of a dead body on a Stanley Park beach, along with the officer who took the picture, has now been reassigned.

Public affairs director Simi Heer with Vancouver Police Department said Monday that the officers were placed in “non-deployable, administrative positions while the OPCC investigation is ongoing.”

The Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner could change their status based on findings from their investigation, confirmed Heer.

The force strictly prohibits officers from taking photographs without an authorized purpose.

The officers were recorded Wednesday morning by beachgoer Zachary Ratcliff, who was incensed by what he saw.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 24, the pair awaited BC Coroners Service on Third Beach. The death did not appear suspicious.

One officer was seen laughing after striking poses for the other’s phone camera.

“To me, there was no good answer for me as to why he was laughing,” Ratcliff told Black Press Media. “That poor individual laying on the beach was not respected, cared for, or served by these officers.”

“I just hope the officers realize that if they wouldn’t do something in front of a camera then they shouldn’t do it in front of the public,” he said.

Most Read