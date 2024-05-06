Vancouver police seek suspect in child luring of 11-year-old girl

Girl sought help from motorist after unknown man yelled at her, asked her to go with him

Vancouver police say an 11-year-old girl made it home safe Sunday night (May 5), despite the efforts of a man who tried to lure her off the street.

The department says the young girl was walking home from Grays Park in East Vancouver, near East 33rd Avenue and St. Catherines Street, around 6:40 p.m. when an unknown man on a bike called out to her from across the road. He asked the girl to go with him and followed her into the south lane of East 33rd Avenue, according to police.

The girl sought help from a passing motorist, who got her home safe. She then reported what happened to the Vancouver Police Department.

“Although we’re still very early in this investigation, we are releasing this information now to inform the community that this troubling incident took place,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement Monday.

The department also shared a photo of the suspect.

He is described as a tall Caucasian man in his 30s, with bushy eyebrows and a deep voice. He has pronounced facial features, including high cheekbones, a wide jaw, a big nose and ears and dark skin under his eyes. Police say he was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie underneath a long-sleeved, plaid flannel shirt, dark jeans and black Doc Marten-style shoes.

He also had a dark backpack on and was riding a blue Trek mountain bike.

Sgt. Addison said the young girl did everything right in seeking help from someone, getting somewhere safe and reporting what happened to police as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD.

READ ALSO: Police seek suspect in sexual assault on elderly woman in Burnaby